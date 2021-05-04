I feel like I have to answer this in a roundabout way, which is that I feel like we don't know these things about ourselves until much later, when we look back. In “Body of Work,” I was looking at my younger self — like, younger by about five to eight years — and I had enough distance to see my younger self and be like, well, you were doing what you could, you saw these sites of power and your way of interacting with them was very conscribed to a small arena, but this was what you had access to. So this is what you did, and I have such forgiveness for that person.