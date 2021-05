This is huge news, first because any new group added to the slowly growing list of vaccinated adults brings us one step closer to herd immunity , but also because pregnancy is a risk factor for COVID, and can have serious effects on pregnant people who contract it. This includes an increased risk of being taken into intensive care with respiratory complications and of early labour . And with the racial health disparities relating to COVID, this is even worse for Black and other racialized pregnant people. Data in Canada is slim, but researchers in the U.S. found that Black people having babies during the pandemic are experiencing limited support during labour , social isolation, and economic anxieties, all of which lead to negative outcomes for them, and their children.