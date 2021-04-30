Why are pregnant people getting so sick? There are a few factors – the new, highly transmissible strains for one and decreased lung capacity as the baby grows, to name a few. But also, typically, a pregnant person’s immune system is suppressed right from the moment they conceive. “Our body's immune system is geared to recognize foreign DNA,” Dr. Nasello said. “If we did not suppress our immune system, then our immune system would attack the DNA of the embryo and we would be unable to carry pregnancies.” This is nature’s way of allowing healthy pregnancies, but can also leave us more susceptible to pick up colds and flus, and yes, COVID.