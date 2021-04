According To Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Kim Kardashian Is A Total Featherington

Though Kardashian didn’t respond to Coughlan’s last tweet, we’d like to think that the two took their conversation offline, where they continued to bond over their mutual experiences with the torture devices that are corsets. During a Refinery29 interview with Coughlan in December, the actress shared her honest opinion on the restrictive undergarment: “Taking off a corset at the end of the day just feels incredible. It's a bra times 10,000. Your ribs are just like, Ah.” Similarly, Kardashian told WSJ Magazine following the Met Gala that she had “never felt pain like that in [her] life." And if shared fashion-induced pain isn’t enough to spark a friendship, we don’t know what is. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.