On the one hand, I feel as though, in too many memoirs, if a woman does stray or have an affair or even contemplate having an affair or act like a bad wife for a period of time, the inspirational ending is often a moment of, Oh, you know, I realized I was wrong and I fixed everything and, and, you know, yay. It’s the triumph of the nuclear heterosexual family and so forth. But there are also books that, as part of a feminist angle, almost posit that anything that the main character does — that the woman in the book does — is justified because, patriarchy. And I was really trying to walk between those two places. I didn't feel like the message I wanted to send at all was that, you know, Oh, if you want to be a feminist, go have an affair and blow up your life. But I also didn't want the narrative to be, you know, the only solution to having broken out of a mold is to return to the mold with your tail between your legs, reaffirming the mold in every way.