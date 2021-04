Machine Gun Kelly's loyal fanbase will already have spotted a couple of nail polish products on his official website in opalescent silver, neon pink, and jet black, which were launched to support his recent album. No doubt the hotly-anticipated new collection will also take inspiration from his recent hits. A bright red named "Bloody Valentine"? Green after "Concert For Aliens"? Either way, it's going to be a sell-out, as MGK fans have already hinted at on Twitter.