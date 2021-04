Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh, Has Died At Age 99

Over the next several years, Philip and Elizabeth had four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward. When Elizabeth became queen in 1953, the duke devoted his time to helping his wife adjust to life as a monarch , supporting the Crown from behind the scenes. s At the same time, Philip had many duties to fulfill as the "first gentleman of the land," his responsibilities taking him all around the world before he officially retired from royal life after completing more than 22,000 solo engagements.