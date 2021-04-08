Sophie Turner’s Latest Look Is On-Trend & Vacation-Ready

On Tuesday, Sophie Turner spent her afternoon basking in the sun, listening to Taylor Swift’s “Mr. Perfectly Fine” (to husband Joe Jonas’ dismay, we’re sure), and showing off a really good ‘fit. For the backyard festivities, the Game of Thrones star seems to have paid homage to the tropical vacations we didn’t go on this last year, pairing a knit polo-short set from Calle Del Mar with a tropical button-down from Louisa Ballou. Naturally, as one of the house’s top ambassadors, she finished off the look with a sporty pair of sandals from Louis Vuitton. Alongside an Instagram slideshow that showed off her outfit, Turner wrote, “I’ll have a piña colada please.” Make that two.
Further adding to the beach vacation aesthetic, both her ribbed, matching set and the top she layered over it are in very on-trend shades of green. Looks from David Koma, Balmain, and MSGM appeared in hues ranging from emerald to chartreuse and mint on the spring 2021 runways last September. Now that the colour trend has Turner’s stamp of approval, we’re ready to incorporate it into our spring and summer wardrobes, too.
Jonas also approved of the look. “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular,” he commented below the photo, alluding to a quote from Lady Gaga. Whether or not he was just buttering up his wife after catching her listening to Swift’s song that’s allegedly about him, is undetermined. Either way, he was right on the money with his assessment of her vacation-ready look.
No matter if you’re going on an actual vacation or, like Turner, just pretending to in your own backyard this summer, shop her pieces below.
