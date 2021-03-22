Barbie Ferreira’s Neon Sandals Are Euphoria-Approved

Though Euphoria Season 2 won’t air until late 2021 or early 2022, one of the show’s stars is making sure to keep the HBO drama at the forefront of our minds. On Thursday, Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat on the show, was spotted in Los Angeles wearing the perfect springtime ensemble: baggy, white jeans and a billowy, mint-green blouse. The addition that gave us major Euphoria vibes? A pair of neon green sandals that appear borrowed from the set of the show.
Just like Kat, Ferreira likes to take risks with her style. Heidi Bivens, the costume designer for Euphoria, told Refinery29 in 2019 that Ferreira — as well as Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, and Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy — often collaborated with her on her character’s style: “They would DM me ideas and text me ideas pretty consistently, so we had a really nice back and forth collaboration.” According to Bivens, Ferreira would often send her brands and silhouettes that she thought would be fun for Kat to explore. Naturally, then, Ferreira’s fashion would mimic the style of her character, who has a penchant for bold looks.
Ferreira’s look is by H&M, a brand the actress and model often collaborates with. While the black handbag is from the sold-out H&M x Simone Rocha collab, the double-waist, wide-leg jeans and eye-catching footwear are courtesy of the Swedish fashion retailer’s just-announced Innovation Science Story. The ‘90s-inspired collection, which launches on April 8, includes materials made from food waste like Agraloop™ and Biofibre™, as well as other sustainably sourced materials.
While we wait for both Ferreira’s picks and Euphoria Season 2 to arrive, shop a few of our favourite neon sandals, below.
