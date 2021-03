If there's one thing we've learned about Zendaya through her roles, red-carpet appearances, and photoshoots, it's that she has a chameleon-like knack for transformation. We saw it most recently in the Netflix film Malcolm & Marie , where she takes on the role of Marie, the stunning yet sullen girlfriend of Malcolm (played by John David Washington). The two graced a new W Magazine spread to discuss their recent project and respective careers, and to showcase their undeniable on-screen chemistry in a new format.