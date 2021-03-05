Addison Rae & Bryce Hall’s Split Looks Very Familiar

TikTok star Addison Rae has asked her Instagram followers for “privacy” following rumours that her boyfriend Bryce Hall had cheated on her.
On the night of March 3, Rae, who boasts 36 million followers, posted to her Instagram stories that she doesn't want the entirety of the Internet in her business. “Sharing my life with y’all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline. When and if I want to share, I will make that decision," she wrote.
WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING: Addison Rae asks for privacy while she works on her relationship offline, adding that when she’s ready she will speak about everything going on. pic.twitter.com/qLBcSeuh8L— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 4, 2021
Two days after Hall's trip to Las Vegas on February 27, drama YouTuber KeemStar posted a video alleging that the TikToker cheated on his girlfriend with model and adult-film star Dana Wolf. Wolf denied the claims, which included a screenshot of an alleged text message between her and a friend where she says she had sex with Hall in Vegas.
Advertisement
Some other fans speculated that someone else on the trip, influencer Saiviantha (aka Samantha Salvador), was the one Hall allegedly cheated on Rae with. She however denied the claims on her Instagram stories on March 2, saying that her Vegas hangout with Hall and his friends was simply "a business, networking type of thing.”
This is the second time Rae and Hall have been in a relationship — the first was for only three days in 2019 (long story), and the two reconciled (post Hall's infamous pandemic rager) and got back together in October 2020.
It's easy for people to get swept up in celebrity drama, and especially the new world of TikTok drama. These are figures that, thanks to their infinite presence on social media, seem so "normal" and tend to (over)share intimate details about their lives. However, the scrutiny from the public and media seems eerily familiar to the way we treated young women celebrities in the past — ways that, thanks to documentaries like Framing Britney Spears we've been revisiting, and in many ways, repenting for. Take this recent paparazzi video from The Hollywood Fix: Rae is trying to go about her day, covered from head to toe though the sun is out, while paparazzi hound her and ask deeply hurtful, personal questions. The way she's trying to be as polite despite looking visibly uncomfortable and upset is striking.
Advertisement
"I don't know how anyone who watched the Britney Spears doc could watch this and not feel sick!!" tweeted nofilter news editor Kate Lindsay alongside the video.
I don't know how anyone who watched the Britney Spears doc could watch this and not feel sick!! https://t.co/VIDdEysvMk— kate lindsay (@kathrynfiona) March 3, 2021
Especially today, the lines between real life and entertainment are only getting blurrier. It might be worth remembering the difference, especially for this new generation.