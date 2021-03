Not Even A Pandemic Can Stop Lady Gaga From Wearing Platform Heels

You don’t have to be a Little Monster to recognize the sky-high boots from Gaga’s many runway, red carpet, and concert appearances. Similar in height to Alexander McQueen’s armadillo boots that Gaga also popularized, the Pleaser boots are easier to come by, though equally hard to walk in. But Gaga’s proven herself to be plenty capable of pulling off the shoes anyone else would certainly break an ankle in. That said, given that we’re in a pandemic and all — one that’s resulted in many people opting for slippers and sneakers over heels — we half expected Gaga to store away her Pleasers for the time being. At the least, we assumed she’d leave them at home while walking on Rome’s cobblestone streets. And yet, her latest look proves we were wrong to doubt her commitment to them.