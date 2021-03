The Timing Of The Latest Royal Claims About Meghan Markle Is Awfully Convenient

On Tuesday March 2, British outlet The Times published a story about bullying allegations within The Firm. According to the piece, royal aides working under Meghan claimed that the Duchess was so difficult to work with that two aides had no choice but to leave her service. Meghan and Harry's former communications secretary Jason Knauf reportedly filed an official complaint to "protect" the aides from being further bullied, even though the Prince allegedly "begged" him not to make it into a human resources issue. The employees claim that they came forward to expose the "partial version" of Meghan's life as a member of the Royal Family.