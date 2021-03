The Bachelor did issue an official statement , calling the harassment "unacceptable," but it feels a little hollow after everything that has transpired over the course of the past several week; the trolls are still at it, and Lindsay still doesn't feel safe enough to reactivate her Instagram account any time soon. The safety and emotional well-being of its contestants should be The Bachelor's number one priority, which means that they should be going harder to condemn the abuse that's been happening online for years now — or at least have a fraction of the energy that Lathan had on Instagram when his co-host and friend first deactivated her account.