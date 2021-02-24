Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor Lands A Campaign That Daphne Would Approve Of

Rather than put on a runway show during Fashion Week, London-based brand Self-Portrait showcased its fall '21 collection with a campaign starring Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor. In the photos, the star, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the Regency-era Netflix drama, can be seen sprawled out on the floor of a London townhouse, decked out in sparkles, bows, and pearls — accoutrements her character has been known to don on the show. The actress also showcased puff-sleeves, lace collars, corset dresses, and pastels in the campaign. Sound familiar?
Dynevor told British Vogue that working with Han Chong, Self-Portrait’s creative director and founder, was effortless. “It’s funny, I think that it’s completely coincidental that there is this amazing thread that runs through what I wore on Bridgerton and Chong’s collections,” she said. “I think there are some similarities [with Bridgerton] in the softer colour palette, and the mood of some of his more delicate, lace designs. But beyond that, I feel like Self-Portrait really has its eye on a much more modern and real way of dressing.”
Though Chong designed the fall ‘21 collection before Bridgerton entered the hearts (and thirst dreams) of 82 million viewers, you wouldn’t think so upon looking at it. The 28-piece collection includes dresses, co-ords, and separates that resemble 2021 takes on the corsets, gowns, and waistcoats that Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick made for the show.
If you’re trying to master Regencycore without looking like you're wearing a costume, look no further than Self-Portrait’s fall ‘21 collection, which will be available in full starting in July.