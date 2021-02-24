Shailene Woodley Debuted Her Engagement Ring — & It’s A Showstopper

Despite having never expected to marry someone who “throws balls for a living,” that’s exactly what Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley is preparing to do. On Monday, during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Woodley confirmed the rumours that she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are engaged.
“Yes, we are engaged, but for us it’s not new news,” she says. “We’ve been engaged for a while.” While gushing about her "wonderful” and “incredible" fiancé — gesturing with her hands in the process — she debuted the engagement ring. Though the view of the rock was blurry, one thing is crystal clear: Rodgers really is the MVP — most valuable purchaser (of rings!), that is.
According to Toni Zehrer, the senior vice president and CMO of Signet Jewelers — which owns and operates Zales, Kay Jewelers, Jared, and JamesAllen.com — Woodley’s ring “appears to be a stunning four- to five-carat, solitaire, round-cut diamond set in platinum.”
Round engagement rings like Woodley’s are a classic choice for brides who are looking for maximum sparkle and a style that’ll stand the test of time. (Aren’t we all?) So, it’s no coincidence that some of our favourite celebrities wear round styles on their ring fingers. Mila Kunis received a round diamond ring from Tiffany & Co. in 2014 when Ashton Kutcher proposed. Same goes for Emily Blunt, who got engaged to actor John Krasinski in 2009, and Miranda Kerr, whose husband Evan Spiegel, the co-founder of Snapchat, proposed in 2016. Now, we can add Woodley to that star-studded list.
To see Woodley's ring, go to 3:28 in the video, above.