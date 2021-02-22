It’s that time of year: With only a few weeks until the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ final season, the Kardashian machine is officially kicking up into high gear. Just a few days ago, Kim and Kanye officially filed for divorce, and since then, America’s most high profile family has made moves to ensure all eyes stay on them until March 18.
Many have been waiting with bated breath for Kim to speak out publicly following the dissolution of her nearly 11-year relationship. She broke her silence — but not about her former husband. Instead, she acknowledged two other important men in her life.
Over the weekend, a seemingly unbothered Kim celebrated her best friend Jonathan Cheban's birthday. She posted videos of her mother Kris drinking vodka and putting her shoes on the couch (gasp) during the party, as well as one of a cake with an iconic KUWTK moment commemorated on top. Then a day later, on February 22, she wrote an emotional tribute on social media to her late father Robert Kardashian for his birthday. “Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more,” she wrote. “So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon.”
Happy Birthday Dad!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2021
I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UbeULZa1IK
At the same time, her sister Khloé was causing a relationship-related stir of her own. On February 21, she posted a picture of herself wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand for a Good American ad on Instagram. Fans instantly assumed that she was teasing the fact that she had gotten engaged to the father of her child and boyfriend, Boston Celtics player Tristan Thompson. However, Page Six confirmed that the star was just trying to raise the public’s blood pressure. Khloé reportedly has had the ring for a while (she was pictured wearing it in December), and it wasn’t even given to her by Thompson.
Timing is everything, especially when the Kardashians are concerned. The family has a tendency of drumming up a maelstrom of scandals to hype the premiere of their reality show. Though the stories breaking right before a KUWTK season premiere aren’t even discussed in the series (the show is filmed months before the air date), we’ll likely be able to see the lead-up and get more context about these real-time events throughout the season. Basically, we know what the Kardashians are up to — and even still, they have our undivided attention.