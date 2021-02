Mary-Kate Olsen Wore Pigtails & Now We Want To Wear Pigtails

More than just unexpected, Olsen's long double braids have a cool twist: They're not tied at the ends. The tie-less braid is a trend we've seen play out on Instagram through quarantine, specifically with the mini accent braids placed right at the hairline. According to celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, the key to keeping a braid (or, in this case, braids) intact without an elastic is to weave the strands tightly and tease the ends to keep them from unraveling.