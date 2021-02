Even In Black & White, Law Roach’s Costumes Shine In Malcolm & Marie

The work paid off. On-screen, the dress catches and absorbs light with Zendaya's every move and camera angle. Up close, the details are even more mesmerizing. As Malcolm — played by John David Washington who was styled by Samantha McMillen — grazes Marie’s waist with his hands, the camera follows his fingers, showing every fold of the intricately rich fabric that looks made from liquid mercury. During one particularly emotional scene, Marie tells Malcolm that he should thank her “for looking so goddamn sexy in that dress.” Elsewhere, in a cooking scene sequence that’s not for the faint of (fashion) heart, Marie, still in the dress, throws open a stick of butter and tosses the just-boiled pasta into the colander without any pause — which I wouldn’t even do in an apron let alone a couture gown fit for a movie premiere.