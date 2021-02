Evan Rachel Wood Names Marilyn Manson As Her Abuser

During Wood's 2018 Congressional testimony advocating for the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights Act , she explained her experience with domestic violence as “toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body.” In 2019, Wood created and testified in California for the Phoenix Act — a bill that extended the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three to five years (it was signed into law in January 2020). She described more of her alleged abuse from the same perpetrator (allegedly Manson), including a time when she tried to leave him and in response he tied her up and "shocked sensitive parts of [her] body with a torture device called a violet wand" in order for her to "prove [her] loyalty."