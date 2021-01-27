Jennifer Aniston Is Back On Set With A Fresh New Hair Colour

Jennifer Aniston just put out a social-media PSA confirming that she's back to work on the set of The Morning Show. To mark the celebratory return to some semblance of normalcy, the actress posted an Instagram selfie from her makeup trailer looking fresh-faced and excited — and having an incredible hair day.
Not only is the star's signature dirty-blonde hair professionally styled — seemingly blown-out and softly barrel-curled to give the ends extra oomph — but the colour is noticeably lighter than we've seen it over the past few months, which hints at a fresh set of highlights.
Upon further inspection, the brighter blonde refresh makes perfect sense, as Aniston shared her good selfie lighting with her go-to hairstylist, Chris McMillan, who — from the looks of Aniston's bright, buttery-blonde babylights — may have hit her strands with a little peroxide before the shot.
If Aniston's smile is any indication, she's happy to be back to work, and also likely not mad about being all glammed up. If anything, it proves that a cold and miserable late January might just be the ideal time to book a safely-masked appointment with your colourist, make like Jennifer Aniston, and go a few shades blonder.