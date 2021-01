Perhaps some people are disappointed that Johnson's lime lies were revealed, but I think her decision to come clean that her wild proclamation of "I love limes" was not, in fact, legitimate is really the best end to this saga. The sketchy details around why she doesn't even eat limes make the resolution all the better. All of this is exactly why the internet can't get enough of Dakota Johnson, especially during these times. She is chaotic good in its most pure form. As we deal with so much evil, disturbing, and discouraging chaos day after day, it is utterly refreshing to be hit with some fun and inconsequential drama. And it's not the first time she's provided us with just that. Never forget that, at her best, Dakota Johnson even exposed Ellen DeGeneres as someone who lies about birthday party invitations. So if this is Johnson at her worst, she's what? Lying to YouTube audiences about liking limes, simply because she was bombarded with bowls and bowls of them, and didn't want to be rude? I'll take it.