Why Did “SoHo Karen” Miya Ponsetto Wear A “Daddy” Hat To Talk To Gayle King?

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California.— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 8, 2021
In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j
It’s the lack of accountability for me. Her apology: “If I made him feel...” Really?!? What delusional planet does #MiyaPonsetto reside on? And she was not trying to come out of that “daddy” baseball cap; even at the advice of her attorney. https://t.co/BfKl0zgZIF— D'Ondra Marie Arnold (@Spoiled1inc) January 8, 2021
22 year old Miya Ponsetto in this “Daddy” hat on @GayleKing’s show calling herself a “little girl” who is “not racist” despite physically attacking a Black teenager she’d accused of stealing her phone is very on brand for week two of Hellscape 2021 pic.twitter.com/T3CQ48oDvx— Joshua Ryan (@stepmomdaddy) January 8, 2021