Bella Hadid Just Got The One Hair Colour We Never Expected

When it comes to having fun and experimenting with your hair in quarantine, Bella Hadid has become the unlikely queen . Prior to this year, we were accustomed to seeing the model change up her hair a bit but largely stick to shades of deep brunette, occasionally opting for extensions or a slight variation on her signature look. Now, Hadid is leading the charge of trying out all the playful (and more permanent) hair trends, from bangs to bleach.