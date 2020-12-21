Celebrate Dressing Up For The Holidays — Even With Nowhere To Go

This is the spirit I want to maintain this Christmas and New Year. Regardless of social opportunity, I’ve realized that there is something both reassuring and profoundly uplifting in being able to look like a human disco ball or a green velvet-clad tree, even if the only people to appreciate the effect IRL are my girlfriend and cats. This is meant to be the season of kitsch sparkle and uncomfortable footwear. Regardless of the fact that there are very few places to wear my finery to this year, I want to maintain that same sense of relish for both the fun and unruliness of dress that I had before. Parties and bars and the conviviality of a packed, noisy room might be off-limits, but I’ve realized that the tactile pleasure is all still there, now folded away in a clear, Perspex box full of sequins, satin coats, ruffled shirts, and seventies gowns with sweeping sleeves, always ready to be spun around a bedroom or paraded through the kitchen once more.