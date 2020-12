The Princess Of Monaco Just Got The Coolest Punk Haircut

Princess Charlene has sported shorter hairstyles ever since she retired from swimming in 2007 , but nothing as dramatic as the buzz cut she revealed during her second royal press appearance on Wednesday. While at a boat christening earlier in the morning, she reportedly wore a hat that covered her new look. "She wore a beret on which concealed it, but up close I could see where she had her temple and the back of her head, completely shaved ," an event attendee told People.