The Princess Of Monaco Just Got The Coolest Punk Haircut

Princess Charlene of Monaco might have just become our new favourite royal. On Wednesday, while attending a charity event, Princess Charlene debuted a dramatic new haircut that is so punk rock. Her head is half-shaved in an asymmetrical buzz cut, and we are obsessed with the first royal undercut.
The former Olympian was joined by her husband Prince Albert II — son of Grace Kelly — and their two children as they handed out gifts to the children of Monaco before the royal family’s annual Christmas party at the palace.
Princess Charlene has sported shorter hairstyles ever since she retired from swimming in 2007, but nothing as dramatic as the buzz cut she revealed during her second royal press appearance on Wednesday. While at a boat christening earlier in the morning, she reportedly wore a hat that covered her new look. "She wore a beret on which concealed it, but up close I could see where she had her temple and the back of her head, completely shaved," an event attendee told People.
Advertisement
Earlier this year, the princess cut her signature-blonde hair into a collarbone-grazing lob with baby bangs. Previously, she's experimented with shorter tapered pixie cuts, but never before a razor-short style, and certainly not this dark of a colour, which appears to be revealing her natural root tone.
Maybe it's too much to secretly hope that a punk-rock trend sweeps the royal families, but maybe this could be the start of some more statement-making hairstyles. If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that you might as well have fun with your hair and change it up whenever the mood strikes.