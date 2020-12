Are Wealthy Countries Going To Hoard The Vaccine, Like Rich People Hoarded Toilet Paper?

Canada has secured 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for multiple manufacturers, including 40 million Moderna doses and 20 million Pfizer doses, with the option to buy millions more for its population of 35.6 million. The United States, as of now, has secured 100 million doses from Pfizer , with the option of buying up to 500 million more. It also has 200 million pre-ordered from Moderna, with a 300 million dose addition if needed. The U.S. also put a preemptive order on 810 million doses between offerings from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavas, and Sanofi. In total, that means the U.S. has direct access to as many as 1.5 billion vaccine doses; the entire U.S. population is 331 million. Meanwhile, the European Union has secured 1.3 billion across most of the same companies, for their estimated population of 447.7 million. Additionally, it has the option to purchase 660 million more from German company CurVac if it chooses. Britain laid claim to 357 million doses with the option of 152 million more from Valneva for its population of just under 68 million. Even with these massive purchases, it is uncertain how quickly these countries will be able to vaccinate everyone because there are many vaccines that are not yet ready for distribution