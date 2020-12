Natalie Desselle Reid Of Cinderella & B*A*P*S Fame Dies At 53

Born in Alexandria, Louisiana on July 12, 1967, the actress got her start in college theatre before moving on to the big screen. In B*A*P*S, Desselle Reid played Mickey, a waitress in Georgia who, along with her friend Nisi (Berry), end up taking care of a Beverly Hills millionaire and become the titular “Black American Princesses.” That same year, she appeared in Cinderella as evil stepsister Minerva and on the NBC sitcom Built To Last. She also was beloved for her roles in Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family, Def Jam's How to Be a Player, and appeared in three seasons of Eve as Eve’s friend Janie Egins from 2003 to 2006.