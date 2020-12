Every December, as if it’s marked in our calendars next to Thanksgiving and Black Friday , the first North Face jacket — often a puffer, but sometimes a fleece — is spotted. Usually a celebrity wears one. (Last year, Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing a brown Nuptse puffer on a rainy day in New York City.) Soon after, the jacket is seen everywhere during Fashion Month , on off-duty models, street style photographers, and Instagram influencers alike. This continues until the warm days of spring, when the jacket usually disappears until November, and the cycle repeats itself. This year, however, we didn’t have to wait until the first day of winter for its debut. Instead, North Face’s stripe logo has been a constant throughout the latter half of the year. More than ever before, the North Face puffer jacket is inescapable.