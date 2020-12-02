Companies Are Now Turning Birthdays Into Work Holidays. Is This A Good Thing?

Even if they have to use their PTO days to celebrate, some people are passionate about the practice of observing their birthdays as an occasion to not be on the job. “Hell yeah I take my birthday off work!” says Michele, 34, who works in a hospital. “First of all — it’s my birthday. Second of all, it’s Halloween, the best holiday of the year.” For Michele, it’s about crafting a day exactly as she sees fit, beholden to no one else. “Getting to do what I want on my birthday is extremely satisfying. I take myself out to breakfast, get a coffee, see a movie. And not having to work at the same time — even better.”