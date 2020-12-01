Billie Eilish Opens Up About Having An Out Of Body “Identity Crisis”

"For a while now I have been really having an identity crisis a little,” she said. “I think it was December. I did some radio show performance, and the entire show I felt like I was pretending to be Billie Eilish. I completely wasn't looking at myself as myself. I was just totally seeing it from not my own perspective and it was so weird. It happened multiple times at like award shows and stuff — I felt like a parody of myself.”