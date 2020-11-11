After a gruelling period of American election purgatory, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have come out on top. Harris, who has risen through the political chain in recent years, has served as a United States senator from California since 2017. Before that, she worked as the district attorney of San Francisco, and the Attorney General of California. Now, she’ll be the first woman, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President ever — as well as the highest-ranking woman elected official in United States history.
To commemorate the historic win, Harris gave a victory speech on Saturday, November 7. In her speech, she said she was thinking of her mother, and about “the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation's history, have paved the way for this moment.” Apart from her mother, who was an activist and who she’s credited with sparking her love for politics, she also gave a shout out to her family — her husband and two children, specifically — saying she loves them more than she could ever express.
But this isn't unique for Harris, whose career has been shaped by the members of her family and her relationships with them. Ahead, we've mapped out a family tree for everyone close to "Momala."