After the painful loss of their son Jack in September, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been incredibly intimate and vulnerable about sharing their grief. Last week, Teigen revealed a new tattoo in her son's memory: his name "Jack" written in cursive on the inside of her wrist. Legend, who clutched his wife's hand in the original image showcasing her photo, also got a matching piece in the same place in honour of their late son.
The couple's tattoo artist Daniel Winter shared a photo of their commemorative tattoos with a sweet message: "My heart is with you, sending you all the love!" he wrote. Legend, much like Teigen, has been open about his grieving process, and his matching tattoo has continued an important conversation about pregnancy loss and how it impacts the entire family.
Back in October, Legend spoke about his family's loss, adding that he's grateful for the outpouring of support from fans and families who have gone through similar experiences. "We’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," he wrote. "It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."
The couple's matching ink sparked an emotional discussion with fans on social media who shared images of their own commemorative tattoos. "Tattoo artists participate in so much healing," one fan wrote in the comments of Winter's post. "I just want to thank you and all tattoo artists for helping us remember loved ones in such beautiful ways," another person added.
Dr. Cindy Duke, Reproductive Endocrinologist and advisor to Proov, told Refinery29 in a previous interview that tattoos can play a significant role in the grieving process for some people. "Depending on its location, the tattoo can also serve as a conversation starter for those parents who wish to use the memory to help others know that it is okay to grieve," she says. "It helps to break taboos while validating the pain of the loss."
While the grieving process looks different for everyone, Teigen's and Legend's matching ink is yet another way the couple is choosing to heal and honor their son while providing hope and encouragement for others.