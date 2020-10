Emily Ratajkowski Announces She’s Pregnant In A Special Vogue Video

The 2:43 video is written and narrated by Ratajkowski. She describes a recent dream she had in which she bonded with her future child. "There is quietness that comes with pregnancy," she says. "I'm listening to you. I'm full of wonder." She also penned an accompanying essay on Vogue , further examining her own expectations of becoming a mother. " I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she writes. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."