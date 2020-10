With Trump's popularity at an all-time low among everyone but his die-hard base, and Ivanka's reputation now forever aligned with that of the rest of her grifting family's, it makes sense that she might not want to stick so closely to her father's side at every possible moment. So, where is Ivanka Trump? Well, besides working on her next Goya endorsement , she might just be trying to figure out the best way to rehabilitate her image once she's forced to move out of the White House for good.