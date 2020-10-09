We Had No Idea Chris Evans Had This Many Tattoos

To commemorate the last swim of the year, Chris Evans posted an Instagram Story poolside. As the Captain America actor (also known as America's Boyfriend) stood shirtless, preparing to dismount from the pool ledge and do a backflip into the water, fans couldn't help but notice the impressive assortment of tattoos covering his bare chest and torso. "Since when did Chris Evans have tattoos?" one fan asked in the comments section of a fan account that reposted Evans' Story. Good question.
Based on the Twitter and Instagram commentary following the actor's original video post, many fans were surprised by his body art. It seems that no one had any idea of the scale of Evans' tattoo collection.
Advertisement
Now, we're all wondering: Are these new tattoos, or just new to us? We know that Evans has shown off a few of his tattoos in years past. For example, one is actually a matching tattoo with fellow Avengers stars Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, and Chris Hemsworth. Fans were also quick to note the Eckhart Tolle quote inked across Evans' collarbone, which reads: "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world."
Though it's difficult to see in the video, there are at least six tattoos on the actor's chest and stomach alone. There appears to be an eagle on his chest and a bull's head on his shoulder, either of which he could have been hiding for years. Since the tattoos are often covered in his film roles, they would only have been seen by those who've seen the star shirtless, in the flesh.
According to Page Six, there might be even more ink than we can see in this video clip. The outlet reports that Evans also has a tattoo of his mother’s zodiac sign on his left upper arm, the word "loyalty" on his right shoulder, a tattoo on the right side of his ribs dedicated to his late friend Matt Bardsley, and an ankle tattoo with the initials "SCS" for each of his siblings. He even had a tattoo removed. Earlier in his career, Evans had a Chinese character inscribed on his right arm which he thought translated to "family," but actually said "surname."
Because the quality of the video doesn’t allow for high-def tattoo identification, those are the only ones we know for sure. Though, maybe if enough fans post about it on social media, Evans will give us a tour of all of his ink. Do it for the people, Cap.