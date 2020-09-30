Maisie Williams & Reuben Selby Kicked Off PFW In Matching Dior Rain Gear

Let’s get one thing straight: We’ll never forget
Arya Stark Maisie Williams in her leather armour, needle tucked in her belt. But after appearing in head-to-toe Dior rain gear for the French fashion brand’s show on Tuesday, Williams gave us another standout look to think about for a while. For the fashion show, the Game of Thrones actor, along with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, chose matching ensembles: Williams wore an oversized khaki anorak as a mini dress with fishnet socks and knee-high rain boots, while Selby paired a structured trench coat with slacks and lug-sole loafers. Both carried Dior handbags, Williams’ a tiny top-handle in black and Selby’s a khaki-and-white Saddle bag which he wore across his body. Even their face masks — which were also khaki-coloured — were a perfect match.
Advertisement
Williams and Selby are hardly new to the Fashion Week front row — or matching their looks. In September of last year, the duo sat alongside CFDA Fashion Fund judge and model Paloma Elsesser and Moonlight actor Ashton Sanders at the Helmut Lang show during New York Fashion Week. Later that season in Paris, both appeared at Thom Browne, not only wearing matching tweed suits and knee socks but also coordinating makeup. For fall ‘20, they dressed to the nines for Christopher Kane, only to one-up those looks in head-to-toe seersucker Thom Browne in March. Now, we shouldn't be surprised by Williams' prowess in the style department. She is, after all, a Stark.
Even with so many previous ensembles to contend with, between the footwear and the It bags, this latest fashion moment is certainly their best. Alas, Paris Fashion Week is just beginning, and with these two in the City of Love for a few more days, who’s to say what’s yet to come?