Generally, it's wealthy people who employ tax avoidance tactics; after all, why would they want to pay more taxes than they legally have to? The rest of us might not be knowledgeable on the minutiae of the complex U.S. tax code, but the rich can hire the cleverest tax accountants in the world. It shows how, while Trump's tax returns are exceptional and newsworthy because he is the president, this was made possible because the tax system offers a wealth of opportunities to avoid taxes when you're a billionaire.