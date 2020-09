In 2018, for the first time ever, billionaires paid a lower tax rate than the average American. But being taxed at a lower rate is just a part of the issue. Wealthy Americans manage to avoid taxes because their income comes in diverse forms — stock dividends or real estate, for example. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, roughly 41% of the income of the wealthiest 1% of Americans is capital income — money that's earned from your assets increasing in value. Capital income stands in contrast to labour income that comes from performing a job 40-plus hours a week. The value increase of your assets (called capital gains) are not only typically taxed at a lower rate and enjoy exemptions , you usually don't pay taxes on them until you sell them. Wealthy people can simply pass down assets like these to their children without paying capital gains taxes, and holding these assets gains wealthy people access to incredible amounts of credit. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, despite being the wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $185 billion , pays an income tax based on a reported salary of $81,840 . As the NYT story notes, tax returns don't reflect your net worth.