Tracee Ellis Ross’ Outfit Makes A Case For Pairing Sweatsuits With Heels

Not everyone would pair loungewear with heels, but that’s exactly what Tracee Ellis Ross just did, proving that the two do in fact go together. On Tuesday, the black-ish star posted a slideshow to her Instagram that showed her posing in her trailer. “Just waiting to get called to set for rehearsal,” she wrote in her caption. “Right at the edge of my no mask zone.” In the photos, Ross can be seen wearing an aqua blue sweatsuit courtesy of sustainable loungewear brand PANGAIA, which she paired with *drumroll please* Bottega Veneta’s braided Lido sandals in white — better known as the It sandals of this spring and summer. She topped off the ensemble with a pair of chunky gold hoops and her signature bold lip.
This isn’t the first time that the actress has gone casual since lockdown began. Just a week ago, she appeared in a different PANGAIA sweatsuit, but, instead of heels, she paired the mint-coloured set with Nike sneakers. (Kerry Washington commented on the post: “And her sneaker game,” with a fire emoji.)
But while we wouldn’t dare pass up an opportunity to see Ross in a new pair of kicks, her nonchalant way of styling designer mules with a sweatsuit is downright perfection. Apparently, her fans agree. In the comment section, artist Daze Feathers wrote, “This fit is bomb.” Another followed named Chelsea Ketchens said, “I’m wearing sweatsuits like this for the rest of my life. TUCKED IN SINCE ‘20.”
Matching sweatsuits in 2020 aren’t exactly a new phenomenon. In fact, they’re probably the most worn items of the year thus far. But as usual, Ross put a whole new spin on the co-ord that, given its overwhelming popularity, we thought we’d seen in every possible light. That said, you bet we’ll be taking cues from the black-ish star’s sweatsuit-with-heels look all season long.