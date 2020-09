Martha Stewart Eats 20 CBD Gummies In One Sitting. Is That Even Okay?

Though people say they use CBD for stress or to help them sleep, the Food and Drug Administration has only approved one CBD product and it's a prescription drug for epilepsy. The starting dosage for that medication is 2.5 mg per kilogram of body weight twice daily . We did the math: A 150 pound person would be taking around 136 mg of the drug per day. I don't think that Martha is using the same form of CBD in her gummies as what's in the drug — but she does always surprise me.