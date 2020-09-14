“She’s actually claustrophobic,” Liang said. “She had to overcome being in enclosed spaces to do this and you can see that as it comes through in the tension of her movements, the tiny micro-expressions on her face. She is so truthful. As a filmmaker, you’re watching a movie thousands of times, over and over again. And what was amazing to me was I never got sick of watching Chloe. There’s some kind of crazy chemistry there.”

