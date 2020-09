Wheeler, during Sunday’s press conference, ended his time behind the podium by vowing to put the violence in Portland that occurred this past summer behind him and behind the city. He told reporters, referencing back to Trump’s instigating tweets, that “This would be a really good time for us to stand together, to lock arms, to denounce the violence, to make a commitment to the kind of changes and reforms that people in this country are demanding. [...] Wouldn’t that be a message? Donald Trump and Ted Wheeler working together to help move this country forward. Why don’t we try that for a change?”