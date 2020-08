Here’s What’s Inside Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Telfar Bag

Her Telfar bag made yet another appearance when AOC posted a series of Instagram Stories, giving her 6.3 million followers a look at its contents. “What I bring with me to prep for a hearing,” she wrote to introduce the “What’s in my bag” series. According to the posts that followed, she always has a shawl — because, according to her, “no matter how hot it is, the A/C in office and hearing rooms can be crazy.” She also carries a pair of sunglasses, her daily binder, and her notebooks, as well as an iPad, “bc technology.” Before concluding the series, she showed off her reusable water bottle ("I try to minimise plastic water bottle use"), dental bag ("now that I have clear braces I need to brush my teeth and floss 3749437 times a day"), makeup bag for last-minute TV appearances and Zoom meetings, headphones, keys, and wallet.