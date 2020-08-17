While we've been sitting out in the sun with our roots doused in lemon juice, Kaia Gerber has also been gradually lightening her hair over the past few months in quarantine. Back in April, the 18-year-old supermodel copped to coating her brunette bob in hydrogen peroxide to lift it a few shades blonder, to subtle, bleached-by-the-California-sun results. But it looks like Gerber's DIY days are behind her, because she just upgraded her at-home highlights to a full-blown platinum dye job.
Proof of the new, very blonde hair colour comes courtesy of the model's most recent Instagram selfie, where she shows off a rooted blonde bob tousled to perfection.
Initially, Gerber's blonde hair-colour experiment was a reaction to the boredom of isolation. "I got to the point in quarantine where I was like, I'm either going to cut my hair or dye it," Gerber told us in an interview back in April, adding that her process for the latter was best described as winging it. "I don't know if I'd recommend this, but I just used hydrogen peroxide," she said. "I literally put the straight peroxide on my hair and then dried it with a blowdryer — just to hit it with heat — and it definitely lightened my colour a shade or two, just a subtle change."
Gerber then debuted a yellow-blonde lob in a paparazzi shot captured back in June, and has progressively inched even lighter and lighter throughout quarantine.
Based on this most recent Instagram update, the model's strands have clearly seen some heavier peroxide (and a pair of scissors) over the past week or so. Whether it was another at-home project or a whole day spent in a socially-distanced salon, Kaia Gerber has finally reached peak blonde.