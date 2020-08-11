Smooth Your Brain

The deep folds on the surface of our cerebellum aid us in processing the tsunami of information we expose ourselves to every second. These days, it seems like our brain wrinkles even have wrinkles. It’s been a lot; it is a lot. We know. But to be a better warrior, you’ve got to have some reserves, so consider this page a three-minute reprieve. Shake out your sheets. Clear the table. Smooth out those wrinkles. Turn the sound up, let your eyes go soft, and give yourself a break.
Tap each video to start and stop your experience;
scroll to dive deeper; headphones on.
Sit with your back against your chair,
feet flat on the ground.
Sense your feet.
How do they make contact with the floor?
Notice your calves.
Notice your weight against the seat.
Imagine the weight of yourself
becoming more present,
clearer,
with no effort.
Notice when you breathe out.
Empty your lungs.
Notice how easy it is to breathe in.
Notice your body moving as you breathe.
Is your body moving?
Is your chest?
Sense your whole self
from the top of your head,
to the bottom of your feet.
Make yourself small (out).
Make yourself big (in).
Reach up with your arms,
expanding, stretching, growing
as tall as a mountain range.
Feel the broadness of your shoulders.
Your head resting at the top.
The solidness of your self.
Feel yourself resting, letting go.
Clear thoughts.
Quiet mind.
Elements of this exercise was taken from Donna Ray, Feldenkrais trainer and my mother-in-law, whose awareness-through-movement lessons have been instrumental in helping me feel relaxed in my pregnancy and fortified to confront the challenges of this year.
