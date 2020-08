Zendaya Wore All Black Designers For Her InStyle Cover

Historically, fashion magazine covers have featured predominantly white women, been shot almost entirely by white photographers, and, therefore have told mostly white stories. For instance, at Vanity Fair, it took more than a century (106 years to be exact) for a Black photographer to shoot the publication’s glossy cover. But while Vanity Fair featuring Viola Davis on the cover of its August 2020 issue and hiring its first-ever Black photographer in Dario Calmese to shoot it hardly means the job is done, it does generate a feeling of excitement for a better, more racially inclusive fashion industry in the future. Things are changing. Zendaya’s InStyle cover, as well as Davis’s Vanity Fair cover, Kerry Washington’s Town & Country cover , and British Vogue’s September issue , are proof of that. “Look at the magic we can create when someone gives us the opportunity,” said Law. “Thank you Laura Brown and the entire InStyle team for giving me a safe (from COVID-19) space to create.”