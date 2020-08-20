How Sex Taught Me To Love Soft Bellies, Even My Own

Then there was Beth, with her dimpled flesh and velvety skin that made me feel like I was caressing a cloud in human form. And now there is my Lexi. Sweet, sensuous Lexi. Like me, she struggled with her body image for years but didn’t make peace with it until she was at her highest weight. As Lexi explained to me, “My belly is stretch-marked, cut, scarred, and flabby, and I am not in love with it but have certainly learned to love and accept and enjoy it.” I adore every inch of Lexi but I cherish her belly. I usually make a beeline for her stomach, kissing a path all over while caressing her beautifully imperfect soft skin that has housed and nourished two babies. It was only recently that I realized if I loved her belly so much, maybe it wasn’t such a stretch that my own could be loved in the same way. Like most women I know, it’s been far easier for me to admire certain physical traits in others than in myself. But I’m trying.