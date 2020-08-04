An Ode To Coyote Ugly, The Ultimate ‘00s Fashion Movie

From working on The Doors, the Val Kilmer-starring 1991 film about the Jim Morrison-led rock band of the ‘60s, she knew traditional leather pants wouldn’t be ideal. “There were no stretch leather pants, and people could barely move in the real pants or they split or the leather was thick,” she says. “You didn’t have anything to hold you in, everything could come out.” For those getting flashbacks of G-strings peaking out of navel-grazing pants of the ‘00s, Stewart, who studied a pair of Morrison’s actual pants in preparation for the biographical film, says the early aughts silhouettes had nothing on those from the late ‘60s. “People thought that Coyote Ugly had these super sexy pants, but they really weren’t,” Stewart says. “If you think the low-rise pants were low, it really does come from the late ‘60s and ‘70s. I think the zipper length was maybe four inches long. I mean they were so low.”