Grey Area: How Black & White Photography Became A Complicated Symbol Of Female Empowerment

The ubiquity of these selfies, though, took a hit recently when, after a couple months of posting images of quarantine-inspired sourdough loaves and banana bread, people started using their feeds to promote social justice causes. It would have been easy to think that this would mean the death of the selfie, but the medium has turned out to be much more resilient. So now, thanks to the rise in deploying Instagram to architect and maintain crucial social justice movements, it makes sense that selfies would evolve and adopt a new aesthetic; now they’re in greyscale, and aligned with a message — however tenuous the connection to that message really is. This evolution reveals the way that many of us suddenly need to feel like everything we do is a contribution to a larger discourse — or at least appears to be. The reality, of course, is more complicated, and definitely shouldn’t ignore the fact that what some people really want is the rush of endorphins that come from watching likes and comments roll in.