Why You Should Change Out Of Your Wet Bathing Suit ASAP

Yes, this summer is different than most. But chances are that on at least one particularly hot day, you'll find yourself sitting by a pool (or maybe a kiddie pool ), or sun-bathing at the beach , or lounging at the lake — near some type of swimming hole. Maybe you'll spend most of the day going in and out of the water, keeping your damp suit on until well after the sun has set. We want you to enjoy yourself. But please, please: Consider bringing a change of bottoms. Because that wet bathing suit may very well disrupt your vaginal balance.