TikTok Is Latest Social Media Platform To Crack Down On QAnon Content

Twitter reported low earning this quarter and is subsequently looking into a paid product to support its business. TikTok might be looking to sell in order to skirt a ban. On top of all this, social media platforms are simultaneously being accused of over and under moderations. Black creators are being shadowbanned, alt-right groups are spreading dangerous misinformation, the President is being moderated, Instagram still doesn't know what to do with nipples. All of this to say that heightened scrutiny around social media platforms — increasingly society's primary medium — is a healthy sign that users are no longer taking their neutrality for granted.